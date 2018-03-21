Get emergency prepared with workshop at Capitol Theatre

Emergency preparedness workshop will take place on Friday, Mar. 23

This week, learn why it’s important to be emergency prepared.

An emergency preparedness workshop will be held on Friday, Mar. 23 at the Capitol Theatre.

The workshop is a partnership between Getmykit.ca and the Stages Youth Theatre company, who are raising money for a trip to London, England in 2019.

British Columbia is headed back into one of its riskier seismic seasons, according to Getmykit.ca, raising the risk of “The Big One.”

Residents in Port Alberni are also faced with the possibility of a tsunami following seismic activity.

The emergency preparedness workshop will go over how to make an emergency plan, what sort of supplies you need in your emergency kit and what to do before, during and after an emergency.

The workshop takes place on Friday at 7 p.m.