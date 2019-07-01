Get caught by the police in Cowichan this summer – doing the right thing

Doing the right thing has its rewards.

Starting on July 2, the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are starting a Positive Ticketing Campaign in the Cowichan Valley.

The initiative will run through the summer and will be geared at highlighting good deeds, habits, and actions of the youth in the community.

Youth will be given a “positive ticket” along with a coupon for a free treat if they’re caught doing the right thing.

As well, all names will be collected and entered into a draw for a grand prize.

Good deeds come in all shapes and sizes, but some examples of things the RCMP will be looking for are making a good choice, properly using a crosswalk and wearing a bicycle helmet while cycling.

“You never know when we’ll be watching, so make sure you’re making smart, safe choices all the time. We hope to see you doing the right thing this summer,” said Const. Erin Stevenson, from the detachment’s traffic and community engagement unit.

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are partnering with Cowichan Valley Community Policing, the Municipality of North Cowichan, The Big Scoop, and Dairy Queen for this initiative.