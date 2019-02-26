Get Bent dancers take the stage at Cleland Community Theatre

The whole family is invited to take in Get Bent Dance studio’s Spring Showcase on Mar. 2.

Taking the stage at the Cleland Community Theatre from 3:30 to 5 p.m., the show will feature dance styles including Spanish, Bollywood, street and Greek belly dance. Spanish guitarist William Leggott will be performing with dancer Wendy Goudie and performing artists Zoe of Kinshira Performance Troupe will amaze the audience with her hula hoops.

For a preview of Get Bent’s dancers, visit check out their promotional video on Youtube. Admission for adults is $15 each and children are $5 each.

