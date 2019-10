Goldstream Hatchery seeks volunteers.

See behind the scenes at Goldstream Hatchery by helping out on Wednesday, Oct. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed to help with salmon fin clipping. Volunteers will meet at 2979 Sooke Lake Rd, and go in by convoy to the hatchery. Coffee will be provided, bring your own lunch. Please confirm your attendance with Bill Thomas at 250-508-5702.