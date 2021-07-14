The beach volleyball court in Burns Lake is ready. (Teaira Bishop photo/Lakes District News)

Get beach ready this summer with the new volleyball court

The beach volleyball court in Burns Lake, which was approved by the village council last month, is ready for use. The construction on the court began last month and the court is already up and running. The court will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free to use if you bring your own volleyball. Volleyballs could also be rented at the Lakeside Multiplex for those who don't own one. (Teaira Bishop photo/Lakes District News)