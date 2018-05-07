Flooding on Gerow Island Road, south of Burns Lake village centre.

Gerow Island Road flooded

Boaters asked to beware of creating waves that could damage homes affected by floodwater

  • May. 7, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The rapidly melting snowpack has led to flooding on Gerow Island, just south of Burns Lake’s village centre. Gerow Island Road, shown here, is partially flooded. Anyone operating a boat on Burns Lake is reminded to beware of creating waves that could damage homes in areas affected by floodwater. (Submitted photo)

