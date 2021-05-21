Geocache find prompts pipe-bomb response in South Surrey

Police responded to Crescent Beach neighbourhood just before 10:30 a.m. May 21

Police were dispatched to the Crescent Beach neighbourhood Friday morning (May 21, 2021) following a report of a possible pipe bomb. (Contributed photo)

A report of a possible pipe bomb in Crescent Beach was determined to have been triggered by a geocache.

Surrey RCMP said officers were dispatched to the waterfront neighbourhood just before 10:30 a.m. Friday (May 21), after being alerted to a black object “approximately a foot long with caps on the ends” that was found near a bus stop.

Officers attended and consulted with members of the Mounties’ explosives-disposal unit.

The object was ultimately determined to be a geocache – a container of items hidden at a location for which the co-ordinates have been posted online – and of no threat.

Police were on the scene for approximately three hours, and were reportedly directing passersby to keep their distance.

Cpl. Elenore Sturko said police “prefer people err on the side of caution” when they come across items that appear suspicious.

