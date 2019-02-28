Gentle giants turnout in harness

Dennis Ryan, president of the Inland Draft and Teamster Association poses with his team outside the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere, B.C., during a Horses in Harness Fun Day on Feb. 23.Dawn McCormick photos:

By Dawn McCormick

The Inland Draft and Teamster Association held a Horse in Harness Fun Day and pot luck event on Saturday, Feb. 23, at the North Thompson Agriplex in Barriere.

Association president Dennis Ryan says the group have been together since 1983 and currently have about 45 members.

The folks at the fun day were very open and welcoming and were happy to talk about their horses and events.

Heavy horses are made up of breeds such as Belgiums, Percherons, Shires, and Clydesdales. There are other heavy horse breeds, with many to be found in Europe. These horses are active working horses who do various farm and ranch chores, logging and more.

The event on Saturday was not only a fun day, but also a Spring tune up to get ready for upcoming events.

Ryan says they are always looking for new members, and a member does not have to own a heavy horse in order to join the group.

The Association’s members participate in horse pulls, plowing competitions and field days, as well as fun events such as sleigh rides and camping trips. The camping trips include going to destinations such as the Kettle Valley Rail Recreational Trail from Rock Creek to the Okanagan and camping along the way.

If you would like to learn more about the Inland Draft and Teamster Association they have a Facebook page that provides information about their group and it’s activities. There site says, “We are are a group of folks who enjoy the lifestyle of driving horses in farm, chore and pleasure. This is a hobby for some and way of life for others. This way of life is being carried on and appreciated by everyone who is involved.”