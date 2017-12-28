Genelle crash closes highway for seven hours

First responders were dispatched just after 2 p.m. Wednesday to a two-car crash

Highway 22 near Genelle was closed for approximately seven hours on Wednesday following a serious car accident.

Seven first responders from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue were dispatched to a two-car crash at Courtesy Road and Highway 22 just after 2 p.m.

Captain Grant Tyson reported that two patients were extricated with the Jaws of Life and subsequently transported by ambulance to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital.

Tyson said the incident was under control at 3 p.m., though the RCMP stayed on the scene until about 9 p.m.

West Kootenay Traffic Services is continuing to investigate the accident.

Three deaths, resulting from car accidents along Highway 22 between Trail and Castlegar, have occurred in the past five weeks.

The most recent tragedy happened on Friday, Dec. 15 in the early morning hours.

Two men from Castlegar, both in their forties, died at the scene of a two-car accident just north of Trail between Oasis and the Birchbank Golf Course.

Police report the driver, 47, headed northbound toward Castlegar crossed over the center line in a curve in the road and hit a 45-year old male driving toward Trail.

A female passenger in the northbound vehicle sustained serious injuries, according to police.

Highway 22 was shut down to about five hours to complete the investigation and clean-up the scene.

At the end of November, a 78-year old driver succumbed to his injuries following a collision on Nov. 20 between Blueberry and Fairview.

Werner Schulz was driving a Nissan Quest and travelling southbound on Highway 22 when he entered the northbound lane.

According to police, the Nissan clipped a northbound car as the driver tried to avoid a head-on collision. A second northbound vehicle swerved to avoid being struck, and a third vehicle was hit head-on.