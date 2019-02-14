Gearing up for Andy Aufschnaiter Memorial X-Country Ski Race in Blue River

Submitted

The Bruderschaft Friends Blue River Society, Blue River Elementary School and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing (MWHS), invite School District 73 students (Kindergarten to Grade 7) from Barriere to Blue River, for the annual Andy Aufschnaiter Memorial XCountry Ski Race, on Feb. 21.

According to Blue River Elementary School teacher Maymie Tegart, these races have become a tradition for generations in the North Thompson Valley.

“Many of my students even have parents who have participated in the race when they were kids,” said Tegart.

“It is one of my favorite days of the year and I have loved watching it become an important tradition for the kids.”

In honor of Bruderschaft Friends Blue River Society founding member Andy Aufschnaiter who passed away in 2013 and his tireless work promoting physical fitness and youth sport, these races were renamed to celebrate his legacy in 2014.

“I am really excited about the annual race,” said Tegart.

“The school is very thankful for the Bruderschaft and Wiegele’s for supporting such a special event for the North Thompson Valley.”

Over the decades this race has become a winter highlight for many school children in the region. And for organizers, it offers an opportunity to introduce the valley’s youth into this thrilling winter sport.

The 2019 edition of the races will commence at Blue River’s Sparks Start Loop trail on Herb Bilton Way, at 9 a.m. Following the races Mike Wiegele Heli-Skiing will host participants, teachers and event volunteers at the resort’s main Lodge, for après ski hot chocolate, lunch and the official awards presentation.

Blue River has become world renowned for its ski terrain and MWHS is proud to support the next generation of skiers in District 73 and the Bruderschaft Friends Blue River Society continues to collaborate with MWHS to focus on the maintenance and development of Blue River’s cross-country ski trails.

Those who are interested in volunteering or would like more information regarding this event, can contact Tegart at (604) 815-7615 or by email: mtegart@sd73.bc.ca.