Gear up for Bike to Work/School Week

Bike to Work/School Week kicks off on Monday in Penticton.

This is the 10th year Penticton has been involved (fourth year for Bike to School) and they hope to have 700 riders registered. Each day of the week riders can cycle to a celebration station and enjoy free coffee, food and enter to win prizes. Register online for a chance to win a new bike and a cycling trip along the Portuguese coast at www.biketowork.ca/penticton.

On Monday there will be a kick off breakfast hosted by Smugglers Smokehouse in Nanaimo Square (300 block of Main Street) from 7 to 9 a.m. Breakfast sandwiches will be served.

Nature’s Faire Market (1770 – 103 Main St.) will host an event from 7 to 9 a.m. on May 29 with snacks from the Apple Bistro.

Shades on Main Restaurant (1909 Main St.) and Prague Cafe will host Bike to Work/School week events on May 30, serving breakfast from 7 to 9 a.m.

Booster Juice in Cherry Lake Shopping Centre will host a station with breakfast snacks and Booster Juice from 7 to 9 a.m. on May 31 and the final celebration event takes place on June 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. Smugglers Smokehouse is holding a beach barbecue with pulled pork sandwiches and slaw in Gyro Park.

Bike sponsors for the week include The Bike Barn, Freedom Bike Shop and the PDSCL Bike Shop.

