Gear up for a smoother, safer off-road ride in Hope

The Off-Road Vehicle Trail Fund is awarding up to $200,00 this year to support the construction and maintenance of trails for off-road vehicles. (Black Press files)

The provincial government is putting out a call to any group or organization who wants to better their local off-roading trails: applications for the 2019 Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) Trail Fund are now being accepted.

The fund, which is in its second year, is aimed at creating quality outdoor recreation experiences for B.C. residents and visitors by improving off-road riding conditions and safety.

Created in 2017 as part of the Off-Road Vehicle Act and Regulations, the ORV Trail Fund is financed by a portion of the registration fees ICBC collects for ORVs, and it is administered by the Recreation Sites and Trails Branch.

READ MORE: Off-road vehicles caught in sensitive B.C. wildlife habitats to net fine

This year, the fund has $200,000 up for grabs—to be split equally between the three primary user groups, ATVs, off-road motorcycles, and snowmobiles—to help better off-road trails from one end of the province to the other.

But the first step is applying.

However, because the fund is meant for bettering public spaces, the application process isn’t open to individuals, but rather any other legal entity that somehow represents a group of people, such as First Nations; municipalities and regional districts; ORV organizations that represent quads, dirt bikes, snowmobiles, motorbikes, or side-by-sides; non-profit societies; and businesses.

READ MORE: Quads need licence plates starting Nov. 1

Applicants are welcome to request funding anywhere from $1,000 to $20,000, but 25 per cent of the fund is earmarked for safety promotion, while the other 75 per cent has been marked for the construction and maintenance of trails. Submissions will be adjudicated by provincial recreation staff, with input from provincial-level ORV representatives.

The deadline to apply is March 20, 2019. Successful applicants will be notified about a month after the application period closes.

To learn more about the Off-Road Vehicle Fund, or to apply, please visit https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/recreation/camping-hiking/sites-trails/orv-trail-fund.