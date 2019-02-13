Gazebo plans scrapped at Nymph Falls

The Comox Valley Regional District has decided to cancel the gazebo project which had been proposed at Nymph Falls Nature Park. The plan was to construct a three- by three-metre covered viewing platform at the falls.

“It’s unfortunate because Rotary (Strathcona Sunrise) did sponsor it, but with this many people who are against it, we’ll listen to the public at the end of the day,” CVRD parks manager Doug DeMarzo said Wednesday.

He had met Monday with members of the Nymph Falls Protection Collective, which is concerned about this and other parks losing their natural state.