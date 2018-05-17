Gatzky trial set for June 14 over accused’s objections

A Surrey man central to an ongoing feud in the village of Coalmont will stand trial in Princeton next month for breaching probation.

But Karl Gatzky is not coming willingly.

Thursday Gatzky appeared before the court by telephone, and told Judge Gregory Koturbash he did not have to appear.

“I’m seeking counsel. I need clarification of information from my counsel,” he said.

Gatzky reiterated a complaint that he did not agree to plead guilty during a previous appearance.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf by the court in March after Gatzky received several adjournments in order to allow him to retain a lawyer.

“That’s not my plea,” he said Thursday.

The charges stem from an alleged incident last summer in Coalmont. Gatzky has argued that because the conviction of uttering threats that originally resulted in his probation was eventually overturned, he should not face the charge.

Crown Attorney Andrew Vandersluys said “the Crown maintains that [the order] could be enforced and it ought to be under the circumstances.”

Gatzky traded terse words with Judge Gregory Korturbash before the court clerk abruptly ended the call.

“I will see you on [June] 14th,” said Korturbash.

“No,” answered Gatzky.

“Thank you,” responded Kortubash.

