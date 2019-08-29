Gathering planned for International Overdose Awareness Day Friday in Penticton

The public is invited to a special event Friday in Penticton as part of the International Overdose Awareness Day.
It takes place from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Penticton RCMP detachment at 1168 Main St.
The theme for the day is “We fight for those we love and lost.”
There will be a number of guest speakers and there will also be a barbecue as well during the afternoon.
Sponsoring agencies for the event include the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, Interior Health and OneSky Community Resources.
