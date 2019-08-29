Gathering planned for International Overdose Awareness Day Friday in Penticton

A gathering is planned in the parking lot of the Penticton RCMP detachment Friday

The public is invited to a special event Friday in Penticton as part of the International Overdose Awareness Day.

It takes place from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Penticton RCMP detachment at 1168 Main St.

READ MORE: On Overdose Awareness Day think about the families

The theme for the day is “We fight for those we love and lost.”

There will be a number of guest speakers and there will also be a barbecue as well during the afternoon.

Sponsoring agencies for the event include the South Okanagan Women in Need Society, Interior Health and OneSky Community Resources.

Â 

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Chilliwack RCMP seek to ID armed liquor store robbery suspect
Next story
Barriere’s North Thompson Star/Journal launches subscription drive

Just Posted

Most Read