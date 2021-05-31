Gathering held at Spirit Square to commemorate 215 children

Flags at half mast at city properties

Geordie Puglas stands to commemorate the 215 children who were found buried at a Kamloops residential school. Photo courtesy Sara Puglas-Hinde

Campbell Riverites showed their respect today for the 215 children found in a mass grave at the Kamloops Indian Residential School site.

People wearing orange were at Spirit Square on Monday afternoon from noon until 1:30 p.m. showing their respect for the children and their families. Multiple people including We Wai Kai Chief Chris Roberts spoke at the event.

Campbell River City Hall and other municipal buildings held their flags at half-mast from Monday until June 8, commemorating the children.

This story will be updated

National Indian Residential School Crisis Line is available 24 hours a day at 1-866-925-4419.

RELATED: Kamloops residential school children honoured at Campbell River City Hall

B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River Mirror