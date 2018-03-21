Black press logo

Gas tax fund helps Fraser Lake

The Village of Fraser Lake is pleased to receive funding through the Strategic Gas Tax Fund in the amount of $354,310.00. This funding supports the Village of Fraser Lake's Park Drive Water Main Extension Project.

  • Mar. 21, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Village of Fraser Lake is pleased to receive funding through the Strategic Gas Tax Fund in the amount of $354,310.00. This funding supports the Village of Fraser Lake’s Park Drive Water Main Extension Project.

This project ensures Park Drive residents receive a clean and safe water supply, and this project will complete services to all residential properties in the Village of Fraser Lake. Without the support of the Strategic Gas Tax Fund, our community would not have the capacity to complete such a project.

“Improvements to local infrastructure are so important. They make our communities even better places to live,” said Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “We are pleased to partner with local governments and the federal government to improve the daily lives of British Columbians.”

Previous story
New Castlegar women’s group focuses on supporting local charities
Next story
City approves $69K for security and cleanup at parks

Just Posted

CT scanner to aid Houston and area patients

  • 4 hours ago

 

CT scanner to aid Houston and area patients

  • 4 hours ago

 

Gas tax fund helps Fraser Lake

  • 4 hours ago

 

More BC Transit stops possible in Houston and area

  • 4 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Granisle gets federal funding of $5.3 million

    The Village of Granisle is a successful recipient of two grants from the Federal Gas Tax Fund to upgrade its water treatment plant and develop an infrastructure and facility condition assessment.

  • Coyote destroyed in Trail

    Control your attractants, says West Kootenay Conservation Officer

  • Emergency at 7/11

    On Monday, March 12 an emergency took place at 7/11 early in the afternoon. (Shiela Pepping photo)

  • TNRD seeks to ban sale of recreational pot ahead of legalization

    The ban aims to prevent shops from opening before rules have been set out by the province

  • Power outages

    There was a power outage on March 18 for several hours in different areas of Burns Lake and area. More power outages are to be expected over the next month as BC Hydro will be replacing aging poles. See next week's issue of Lakes District News for more info. (Submitted photo)

  • B.C.’s rural development strategy must take regional into account

    The Northwest BC Resource Benefits Alliance (RBA) publicly released its submission to the provincial government's Rural Development Strategy public engagement process. The RBA points out that to be effective, the Rural Development Strategy must provide real solutions to the challenges faced by rural communities and those solutions must be flexible enough to respond to unique challenges in different rural regions.

  • Hike across Western Hemisphere passes through Houston

    By the time he had reached Houston, Holly Harrison was walking on crutches. But the intrepid hiker - who set out more than a year ago from the southern tip of South America - was still covering more than 32 km every day.