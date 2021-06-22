Gas prices surge to 162.9 cents a litre at some Greater Victoria stations

Many Greater Victoria gas stations celebrated the first day of summer with a surge in prices Monday afternoon.
Motorists across the region finished their work day to gas prices as high as 162.9 cents a litre at some stations.
Still, according to GasBuddy, a few stations in Saanich, Brentwood Bay and Langford are still sitting around the 150 mark. The Costco location in Langford is reporting the lowest price at 147.9 cents a litre.
Further up-Island, Gasbuddy is reporting:
- Duncan: lows of $1.46.9, many at $1.57.9
- Nanaimo: mostly at $1.49.9
- Port Alberni: $1.51.9
- Courtenay: $1.49.9
- Campbell River: $1.48.9
- Port Hardy: $1.49.9
