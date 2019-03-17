Gas prices spike in Lower Mainland

Two of B.C.'s major fuel suppliers are undergoing maintenance

The price of gas was up to 151.9 cents a litre at this gas station in Surrey. (Laura Baziuk/Black Press Media)

Gas prices have made a sudden jump in the Lower Mainland, and analysts don’t see them coming back down anytime soon.

Prices at some stations in Vancouver and Surrey had already hit 151.9 centre a litre on Sunday.

âš ï¸â›½ï¸Alert: #GasPrices for #Vancouver and the Lower Mainland to RISE 3 cents a litre to 151.9 cents a litre for Sunday and Monday — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) March 15, 2019

“We haven’t seen that kind of price since Halloween,” said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com, which monitors fuel pricing information and data.

Two major refineries in Puget Sound that supply fuel to the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are undergoing maintenance. “They’re not producing as much fuel as they normally do,” McTeague said.

Timing of the maintenance and the B.C. government’s carbon tax increase to $40 per tonne, effective April 1, means there won’t be relief anytime soon.

“Hang on to your pocketbook. … It’s going to be a very expensive month ahead,” he said.

READ MORE: Carbon tax breakdown: Understanding issues around the policy tool

<br

/>joti.grewal@bpdigital.caLike us on <a

href=”http://www.facebook.com/BCNews” target=”_blank”>Facebook and follow us on <a

href=”http://www.twitter.com/blackpressmedia” target=”_blank”>Twitter