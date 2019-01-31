Gas prices rise in Kelowna

Gas prices went up overnight by 12 cents.

The average price of gas is now over $1.21 in Kelowna, which was marked at an average $1.10 last week.

The cheapest gas in Kelowna is at $1.09 at Mobil at Underhill Street, Shell on Springfield Road, Esso on Highway 33 East.

Over in Westbank gas at the same price is available at Mobil on Louie Drive and at Super Save on Dobbin Road.

In Lake Country residents can get gas for $1.09 at Parkway Gas on Highway 97.

Central Okanagan Gas prices aren’t far behind the lowest prices in B.C. but the title for lowest price in the province is tied between Prince George and Sparwood.

