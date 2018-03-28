Gas prices on the rise in Prince Rupert

Gas prices in Prince Rupert are starting to catch up with the Lower Mainland. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Gas prices in Prince Rupert are starting to catch up to the Lower Mainland.

A week after gas prices hit as high as 155 cents a litre in the Lower Mainland, gas prices jumped to 134.9 cents a litre on Wednesday, March 28, at two of the four gas stations on Kaien Island.

The Chevron station on Second Avenue West and Petro-Canada on Sixth Avenue East were both up to 134.9 cents, while Esso on Second Avenue West and Petro-Canada on Kaien Road were at 124.9 cents.

In January, GasBuddy 2018 forecast report anticipated that B.C. consumers would see a soar in gas prices this year. When Black Press spoke with a senior analyst at GasBuddy, he said the expected cause was a rising U.S. dollar against a weaker loonie, as well as OPEC’s decision to cut oil production in 2016.

Another contributing factor is the oil refineries in Burnaby and Washington have been shut down for repairs.

But don’t expect any relief at the pumps next month. Carbon tax increases in B.C. are going into effect on April 1. Prices will hike up to $35 per tonne — making it the highest carbon tax in Canada.

