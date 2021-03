Gas prices around Greater Victoria jumped overnight.

Motorists across the Capital Region woke to gas prices as high as 152.9 cents per litre at some stations.

However, many stations are still hovering around the 144 cents per litre mark and the Costco location in Langford is still reporting the lowest price in the region at 139.9, according to GasBuddy.

