Gas prices jump at Okanagan pumps

Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas, Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location and Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas in the province.

Gas prices are on the rise throughout B.C.

Okanagan insights according to gasbuddy.com:

Kelowna: Chevron and Husky have gas priced at 124.9 cents a litre while Petro Canada and Shell are 137.9. In B.C., Kelowna is the 21st most expensive location to purchase gas. Prices have increased monthly since January and are up about 17 cents in comparison to February’s average.

Vernon: Prices across the city are priced at 123.9 with the exception of Shell, which is offering gas for 137.9 cents a litre. In B.C., Vernon is the 23rd most expensive location to buy gas. Prices have increased monthly since January and are up about five cents in comparison to February’s average.

Penticton: Gas is priced at 129.9 cents a litre with the exception of Super Save, which is priced at 128.9 cents a litre. In B.C., Penticton is the 13th most expensive location to buy gas. Prices have increased monthly since January and are up about 13 cents in comparison to February’s average.

Salmon Arm: Petro Canada, Husky and Chevron as well at the Shell located on 10th Street SW is priced at 125.9 while the Shell located at 2801 10th Avenue are priced at 126.9 cents per litre and Esso is priced at 124.9 cents a litre. Gas buddy insights were not available for Salmon Arm.

