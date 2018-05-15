Steven Lin

Gas prices increase again in Kelowna

Gas has gone up again

Gas prices are on the rise again in Kelowna.

Prices skyrocketed from 1.39 yesterday to 1.45. The Petro-Canada located on Glenmore Road is currently 145.9. The Esso on Sexsmith Road is 145.8 while other locations in Kelowna vary from 137.9 to 139.9 as of Tuesday afternoon, according to GasBuddy.

