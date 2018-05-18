Gas prices hover around $1.29 in Williams Lake

Heading into the long weekend gas experts speculate prices could come down on Saturday

Gas prices in Williams Lake are around the $1.29 a litre range as the May long weekend gets underway.

Our reporter took a quick drive around the city and saw it was as high as $1.45.9 at Petro Canada Friday morning, but when we called at noon to ask why it was higher than other locations in the city the attendant said the price had been lowered to $1.29.9.

In case you haven’t done the math at $1.29.9 a litre gas is now $4.91.7 a gallon.

Some drivers in the Lower Mainland, where they are paying much higher gasoline prices such as $161.9, are opting to use public transit, noted a recent editorial in the Peace Arch News.

Gas experts speculate the gas prices will come down on Saturday, so you may want to wait to fill up if you are not heading out of town.