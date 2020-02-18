Gas prices are falling in the Central Okanagan. (Contributed)

Gas prices falling in Central Okanagan

Six of the cheapest B.C. gas locations are currently located in Penticton

  • Feb. 18, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

If you live in the Central Okanagan and are hoping to find moderately priced gas, you don’t have to look too far these days.

In fact, six of the cheapest gas prices in B.C. can be found at stations located in Penticton, B.C, according to gasbuddy.com.

Three Penticton stations are selling for 108.9 per litre while another three are marked down at 109.9.

In Kelowna, prices are down 10 cents from last week’s average of 125.9 per litre. Several Kelowna gas stations are currently selling at 113.9 per litre.

Reports don’t indicate how long this will last, so get out there and fill your tank while it’s cheaper.

Daniel Taylor

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor

<div style="color: #808080

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Follow me on Twitter

