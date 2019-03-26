The City of Penticton has closed Upper Bench Road to address a gas main break on March 26 at approximately 10 a.m. No word yet as to when the road will reopen. Black Press file photo

Gas main break closes Upper Bench Road

No timeline as to when the road will reopen as City of Penticton addresses line break

  • Mar. 26, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The City of Penticton has closed Upper Bench Road as of 10 a.m. on March 26 following a gas main break.

No further information is available at this time.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Previous story
Ecole Mountainview ascends in Fraser Institute elementary schools rankings
Next story
Candidates hit the campaign trail as Nanaimo-Ladysmith byelection called

Just Posted

Most Read