Strong fumes present in the area

Strong gas fumes are present on Old Kamloops Road after a gas line was hit.

A machine hit the line Thursday morning shortly before 9 a.m. in the 6000 block of Old Kamloops Road, not far from Durali Villa.

Firefighters are on scene and the road has been reduced to one lane.

There are no injuries but motorists are reporting, “really strong gas fumes,” while driving by.

