Gas leak at Colwood Corners

Emergency crews on scene

  • May. 12, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are responding to a gas leak at Colwood Corners.

Traffic is impacted on Sooke Road and Goldstream Avenue.

This isn’t the only gas leak in the past 24 hours that West Shore RCMP and emergency crews have responded to.

Langford Fire Rescue and West Shore RCMP were called shortly before 7 p.m. on Tuesday to a construction site on Orono Avenue, which was closed between Peatt Road and Van Isle Way while crews contained the leak.

More to come.

