Gary Robertson latest to join Port Alberni mayoral race

Gary Robertson on Monday announced he will be running for mayor of Port Alberni in the civic election coming up Oct. 20.
“Ever since I moved to the city, all I’ve heard about Port Alberni is the potential,” said Robertson, who has owned several businesses in South Port, most recently Alien Sports. “I’ve lived here for 15 years and people are still talking about the potential. We’ve been talking about potential and it’s time to realize it.”
Robertson has a five-point mandate for the mayoral seat, and a vision for Port Alberni. His five points are uptown revitalization, crime reduction, a long-term waterfront strategy, lower residential taxes and revamping bylaw enforcement.
Robertson said the mayoral seat is the best place for him to bring his vision to fruition. “The things I want to accomplish will take more time than a councillor generally puts in,” he said. “I think I have a clear enough vision that if I was mayor I could take (the city) in that direction. If I was a councillor…I wouldn’t have the freedom to do that, I wouldn’t have the influence to do that.”
Robertson ran for city council two terms ago, but was not elected.
He said he will be closing his Uptown business at the end of September, so will have the time to devote to both his campaign and, if elected, the mayor’s job.