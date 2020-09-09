Gary Muraca appointed Williams Lake’s chief administrative officer

After being the City of Williams Lake’s director of municipal services for six years, Gary Muraca has been appointed the City’s chief administrative officer. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Williams Lake has appointed Gary Muraca as the new chief administrative officer (CAO), replacing outgoing CAO Milo MacDonald.

Muraca, who has been the City’s director municipal services for six years, said applying for the job was a ‘no-brainer.’

“It’s a good opportunity,” he told the Tribune Wednesday. “Williams Lake is a great town with great people and the City is a great employer. I already deal with all the other relevant government agencies in my role with municipal services and that will carry into my new position.”

While his appointment is effective, Wednesday, Sept. 9, Muraca said there will be a transition period from his old job into his new.

There are too many moving pieces with the river valley flood repair that he will need to continue working on, he added.

So far the repairs have made it to the 13th bridge out of the 14 that were damaged in April of this year and Muraca said they expect to complete the emergency side of the project in the next three to four weeks.

Mayor Walt Cobb said the City is pleased with the appointment.

“We are looking forward to building on the successes and momentum of the previous years, and are confident that Gary’s enthusiasm, professionalism, and knowledge of the City operations will guide us into the future.”

As the City’s new CAO, Muraca said he intends to meet with all of the City’s managers and continue to work with city council to ensure everyone is pursuing council’s strategic plan for Williams Lake.

He also sees the City’s relationships with neighbouring First Nations communities as key to everyone’s success and said working on those relationships is a priority.

In 2017, Muraca was presented the manager of the year award by the Public Works Association of B.C.

MacDonald left his position for a CAO position in Fort St. John.

