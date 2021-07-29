Garrison Lake wildfire grows, becoming more visible

The blaze is now at 3,373 hectares

The Garrison Lake wildfire, 33 kilometres southwest of Princeton, has become much more visible due to the growth in the size of the blaze.

Now measured at 3,373 hectares, the fire continues to grow to the south and southeast.

According to the Erris Volunteer Fire Association, the growth has slowed over the last three days due to the lack of wind. The blaze is burning at a Rank 2 and 3 in most areas, meaning there are visible open flames that are spreading at a slow rate of speed.

There is some Rank 5 intensity burning toward the north, where the fire is creating short aerial bursts through the forest canopy and grey or black smoke.

Crews from Metchosin and Sooke have arrived to support local firefighters.

The Erris Volunteer Fire Association confirmed a few more sprinkler systems have been installed in cabins, water bladders are being consistently being filled by the tenders as operations seem to be settling into maintenance mode.

An evacuation alert for 141 properties and an evacuation order for two properties remain due to the Garrison Lake wildfire.

READ MORE: Thomas Creek wildfire firefighters challenged by winds and heat

READ MORE: Evacuation alert issued for Cool Creek wildfire

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.