Garnet Valley residents impacted by mudslide still not allowed home

Local State of Emergency renewed for two homes in Garnet Valley a week after mudslide

A week after a mudslide, residents from two properties in Garnet Valley are still unable to return home.

The 10-meter wide mudslide occurred the morning of March 30, damaging one home on Garnet Valley Road and coming close to neighbourhing home.

“It’s a really unfortunate thing,” Summerland Mayor Peter Waterman said Friday night. “The geotechs are examining the property but the ground is still saturated and the homeowners are not allowed to go back at this point.”

Waterman said an updated assessment was completed Friday by engineers and other technicians.

“The geotechs saw tension tracks in the saturated area immediately at the slide zone,” he said.

Work is underway among professionals and homeowners to come up with a remediation plan and if it meets standards it will go ahead.

Rain is expected throughout the South Okanagan over the weekend.

Residents are encouraged to pack a 72-hour emergency bag and have it at the ready if they need to leave their homes for mudslides or flooding waterways.