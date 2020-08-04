Garden hoses used to douse townhouse fire in Pitt Meadows

Residents of a Pitt Meadows neighbourhood used their own garden hoses to knock down a townhouse fire early Monday morning.

Pitt Meadows fire crews were called to the scene at about 1 a.m. along Barnston View Road in Osprey Village.

“The neighbours actually got garden hoses out and had the majority of the fire out by the time fire crews arrived,” said Larsson.

“Which was incredible actions on their behalf,” he added.

The fire was held to the exterior of the home and to a car parked out front, said Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson.

Damage was limited to the exterior siding of the unit and a door, along with minor damage to the car which was parked nearby, noted the fire chief.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, he said, and a sprinkler was activated inside.

Larsson was not sure if the family would be able to return to the house right away, but said restoration crews arrived early on site.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Pitt Meadows fire department along with the Ridge Meadows RCMP, Larsson said.

