Garbage truck knocks down lamp post onto pickup in north Nanaimo

Emergency crews respond to Dickinson Crossing plaza mall Friday afternoon

A man escaped serious injury this afternoon after a street light was knocked down onto his truck in a north Nanaimo parking lot.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue, RCMP and B.C. Hydro crews were called out to the Dickinson Crossing plaza mall at around 1:45 p.m. Friday to respond to the incident in between Tim Hortons and Dairy Queen, near Portsmouth and Dickinson roads.

According to police on scene, it appears a waste disposal truck hit the lamp standard, which then fell onto the Toyota pickup.

Lorne Forrest, the truck’s owner, was no worse for the wear.

“I’m fine. I have a little cut, a little scrape on my elbow, that’s all,” said Forrest. “I initially heard the first bang and then I looked around and the next one [was when the lamp post] came down on my truck. I didn’t see it. I’m OK, but I have to get the truck fixed.”

The electricity had to be shut down before the truck could be towed away.

Forrest, a retired firefighter, said he has never witnessed anything like that before.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram

Previous story
Beckett Park officially open in Maple Ridge
Next story
FOI documents offer closer look at cause of Elephant Hill wildfire

Just Posted

Most Read