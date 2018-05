Penticton Fire Department members working on a garbage fire at Poplar Grove winery. Photo courtesy of the Penticton Fire Department

The Penticton Fire Department was called out to Poplar Grove on Tuesday morning for a garbage truck fire.

The dump truck was at Poplar Grove winery when it dumped the load after realizing there was a fire.

