Garbage truck catches fire in Courtenay

Courtenay Fire Department personnel were called out to extinguish a fire that had broken out in an Emterra garbage truck Tuesday evening.

Fire personnel were called out to extinguish a fire in a garbage turck on Kilpatrick Avenue at 22 Street in Courtenay Tuesday evening. Photo by Kris Trudeau.

Courtenay Fire Department personnel were called out to extinguish a fire that had broken out in an Emterra garbage truck Tuesday evening.

“It was in the back of the truck so we don’t know [how it started],” said deputy chief Dennis Henderson. “It was in the hopper of the truck itself.”

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, which was attended by about a dozen firefighters.

“It was [extinguished] fairly quickly – it was contained to the back of the truck,” said Henderson, adding there were some challenges. “The hydraulic lines had burned so we couldn’t open up the inside to extinguish it. So we had to cut it open. Once we had open access to the hopper, we were able to extinguish it.”

A call has been placed to Emterra for further comment.