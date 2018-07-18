Garbage truck and van collide on 6 Ave.

The driver of a van in a two-vehicle accident at 6 Ave and Douglas St. in Hope says the garbage truck who hit her vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign.

At around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, a garbage truck and a van collided on 6 Ave. Police were on scene just after 11:45 a.m., blocking off the street for an investigation into the crash.

“I was watching, as he was coming up to the stop sign while I was coming. And then all of a sudden he wasn’t stopping, he just kept coming,” said Marlene Marshall, the driver of the GMC 2500 van involved in the crash. “He hit my vehicle and then he just kept going straight.”

This information had not been confirmed by the RCMP or the garbage truck company as of press time.

Marshall said she had a sore elbow from the crash. The bigger hurdle, she said, is to get her van fixed as it is the only vehicle she can transport her husband in, who is physically disabled.