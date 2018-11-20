Garbage strewn all over secluded wooded area near Parksville

Unknown campers turned this wooded area into a garbage dump located between Highway 19 and the train tracks near Springwood Elementary School in Parksville. — Michael Briones photo

A wooded area located between Highway 19 and the train tracks near Springwood School in Parksville has been used as a campsite by people who left quite a mess behind.

The filth was discovered by Parksville Qualicum Beach resident Lisa Alexander and her friend while they walked the trails adjacent to the train tracks just outside of Parksville. They decided to walk through woods near the highway when they heard chainsaws.

“We came across this and it just blew us away,” said Alexander. “I snapped a couple of pictures and it freaked me out because I have never seen anything like this all my years growing up on the Island. It’s said. It’s really sad.”

The garbage left behind was strewn all over the area. It included propane tanks, toys, a couch, office chairs, clothes, tarp, ski boots, used needles and more.

Alexander said it’s unlikely anyone would have known about the mess had they not stumbled upon it. She felt compelled to make the community aware of what’s happening in the woods. She posted it via social media and received plenty of sad reaction.

“I have no idea who’s responsible for this,” said Alexander. “I just know who did this is super careless and doesn’t respect our environment. Terrible.”

Alexander is hoping steps will be taken to clean the area, which is under the jurisdiction of the Regional District of Nanaimo.

– Will be updated