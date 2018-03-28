Garbage collection fee jumping in West Kelowna

New fee of $49.74 per quarter will have to cover big jump in tipping fees at Kelowna's landfill

The cost of garbage collection in West Kelowna is going up.

During its 2018 budget preparation last year, West Kelowna city council was told by City of Kelowna representatives there would be a 31 per cent increase in tipping fees at Kelowna’s Glenmore Landfill effective Jan. 1, 2018. The landfill is the only one in the Central Okanagan and is where West Kelowna garbage is disposed of.

A review of the solid waste operational needs by the Regional District of Central Okanagan also indicated residential garbage collection cart replacement costs have increased.

According to the city, because of those increased expenditures, the result is the need to hike user fees to cover these costs.

So West Kelowna says the new rate is $49.74 per quarter and will allow it to cover the increased costs of the tipping fees, replacement costs of new bins, budget for the repayment of the internal loan for the purchase of the garbage, recycling and yard waste bins and set up a reserve to equalize the expense of replacing bins along with any other unforeseen costs.

Council was also told the regional district plans to increase the tipping fees at the Westside Transfer Station as well for the next three years.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.