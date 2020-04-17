Garbage collection costs piling up in Comox

Council approved a two-year extension to the contract with a 16.5 per cent increase for services.

Garbage costs are set to rise within the Town of Comox.

At Wednesday’s council meeting, council approved a two-year extension to their garbage and recycling services agreement with Halton Recycling Ltd./Emterra Environmental be extended until April 30, 2022.

With the new contract comes a 16.5 per cent increase in fees over the course of the contract, and a reduction in pickup.

The total increase for all services beginning April 1, 2020 is 7.5 per cent; on April 1, 2021 an additional 5 per cent and on April 1, 2022 an additional four per cent.

“I know we’re going to get stuck with some increases here, but 16.5 per cent in two years; that seems really high, especially in light with everyone else is taking cuts and trying to find their way,” said Coun. Ken Grant. “That seems really high to me.”

Al Kenning, the Town’s interim chief administrative officer explained the contractor pointed to the cost escalation in his business – up to 20 per cent.

“The original proposal asked for these increases and cost of living increases on top of this. This is the result for both Courtenay and Comox. It is the same percentage as Courtenay. It will probably be the best deal we’re going to get.”

The contract also includes free-of-charge collection of office paper at all Town facilities broadened to include free-of-charge collection of all garbage and recyclables at all Town facilities.

It also sees the collection of garbage from residential customers with curbside service reduced from not less than once in each week to not less than once every second week, at a date to be determined by the Town, with a corresponding decrease in collection fees.

The Town will provide at least two months’ notice of the change.

The motion passed with Couns. Ken Grant and Nicole Minions voting against the motion.

