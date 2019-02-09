Garbage collection by the Town of Qualicum Beach to end June 1

Qualicum Beach council has decided that the remaining garbage collection services performed by the Town of Qualicum Beach will end on June 1. — NEWS File photo

What started as a request from the last term of council to create a commercial garbage user fee ended in garbage collection by the Town of Qualicum Beach ending altogether.

During a Feb. 4 council meeting, Qualicum Beach council passed a recommendation by town staff that “staff advise commercial and multi-residential properties who are receiving garbage collection from the Town of Qualicum Beach that the service will no longer be provided as of June, 2019.”

The recommendation comes out of a memorandum from town COO Dennis Trudeau that breaks down the town’s existing garbage collection service.

The memo was created after three motions from a March 19, 2018 council meeting. One motion was for the Town of Qualicum Beach to continue to provide garbage collection. Another was for staff to come up with a user fee system for commercial garbage users. Currently, commercial properties receive the service for free.

The third was to complete negotiations with the Regional District of Nanaimo, opting into the RDN’s bylaw providing for the collection of garbage materials for single-family residential properties in Qualicum Beach.

That new service began on July 3 of 2018, with garbage, recylcing and green bin material all being collected by the RDN’s independent contrator.

The change has actually brought down rates for the service.

However, Trudeau notes that fees for multi-unit residential properties that use the town’s garbage collection are likely inaccurate, and commercial establishments who still use town garbage service get it for free. However, the practice has been that, once the town-owned bins used by a commercial establishment is worn out, the commercial establishment must arrange for private garbage collection.

More and more commercial and multi-unit residential establishments are going with private contractors, with 390 units within multi-residential units still using town services, and 140 commercial properties. The town is only equipped for garbage pickup, while private contractors can often handle recycling and compost as well.

In his memo, Trudeau notes two options to make the service fiar: offer the service to all commercial and multi-residential properties in town and establish a user fee; or end the service completely.

In comments to the council, Trudeau said he believed that the town would be unable to compete with private waste collection contractors when it comes to service fees, and that establishing that service fee would only cause more establishments to not go with the town service, causing the fee to be greater.

Staff’s recommendation was the cease service after a period of four months, having notified users. Coun. Teunis Westbroek suggested that the town could work with effected users, and perhaps even continue service for a month after the deadline is the users had not succeeded in finding a contractor.

While the mayor and council members voiced support for that option, Coun. Adam Walker suggested that affected users be contacted before the decision is made.

“I think the writing is on the wall, this is what’s going to happen,” said Walker. “I just wonder if giving the opportunity to these groups to know, or to feel they had input in this process, I could see that being valuable.”

Town CAO Daniel Sailland said the only problem with waiting to make the decision was with the town’s aging garbage collection vehicles. “Our mechanics have informed us that the sooner we make a decision, the better.”

Nonetheless, Walker moved to defer the motion to committee of the whole. That motion failed, with the motion to notify users that the service would end on June 1 passing.