Garage fire snuffed out in north Nanaimo

Fire contained to area next to garage entrance at Portsmouth Road property

Firefighters extinguish a fire in a garage in north Nanaimo this morning. The cause is under investigation. (CHRIS BUSH/The News Bulletin)

Firefighters tackled a fire in a garage behind a home on Portsmouth Road in north Nanaimo this morning

The fire was reported at about 9:40 a.m. Monday and was confined to an area beside the garage entrance at the property in the 6000 block of Portsmouth.

A family living in a home next to the garage evacuated the residence and there were no reports of injuries.

Portsmouth Road was closed to traffic while fire trucks and other emergency vehicles tended to the scene.

Emergency personnel on the scene said the family was alerted to the blaze when they heard a crackling noise. Fire damage appeared to be minimal, based on an initial assessment, and lack of oxygen in the structure kept it from spreading more rapidly.

The cause is under investigation.

<hr width=”75%”>

