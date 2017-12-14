Garage fire sends one person to Chilliwack hospital

Residents managed to get out quickly but the Chilliwack home suffered fire and smoke damage

A fire that started by accident in a garage sent one person to hospital in Chilliwack Wednesday night.

Chilliwack Fire Department crews were called out at 8 p.m. to a structure fire in the 5400-block of Highroad Crescent.

“Occupants were home at the time of the fire, with one resident working in the garage where the fire started,” said Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Brown.

Residents managed to get out and called 911.

Fire crews saw black smoke coming from the attached garage of the single-storey residential home on arrival, set up an offensive attack and brought the blaze under control quickly.

Therer was fire and smoke damage to the interior.

One of the residents was treated for burns and transported to Chilliwack General Hospital, but there were no firefighter injuries.

“This fire appears to be accidental and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department,” said Brown.

“The Chilliwack Fire Department. wants to remind the public that having a working fire extinguisher in workshops and garages is a good safety precaution that aids in controlling minor fires.”

