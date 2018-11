Blaze breaks out Saturday afternoon at house on Fraser Highway near Ross Road

Crews battled a garage and house fire on Saturday afternoon at a home on Fraser Highway near Ross Road. (Kevin MacDonald photo)

Fire damaged a home in Abbotsford on Saturday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at around 3:30 p.m. at a house on Fraser Highway near Ross Road.

When crews arrived, the garage was fully engulfed in flames, and the fire was spreading to the house. Quick action kept the fire from spreading further.

All the occupants got out of the house safely, but the home sustained extensive damage.

No further details are available at this time, including the cause of the blaze.