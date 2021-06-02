A garage fire burning at a home on Commonage Road has Vernon and BC Wildfire firefighters on scene battling the blaze. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Garage fire burning near Predator Ridge south of Vernon

Thick black smoke coming from Commonage Road area

  Jun. 2, 2021
  • News

A fully-involved garage fire is burning near Predator Ridge next to a home.

Firefighters are on scene in the 500 block of Commonage Road.

Commuters on Highway 97 called in reports of thick black smoke.

BC Wildfire Service is also on scene with Vernon Fire Rescue Services.

A reporter is on scene and more information will be provided when it is available.

