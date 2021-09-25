Garage destroyed in evening fire in Chilliwack

A garage at a house on Maple Avenue caught fire around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. (Facebook)

A garage at a house was destroyed by fire in Chilliwack Friday evening.

The fire happened around 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 24 in a detached garage at a house in the 46000-block of Maple Avenue.

Heavy fire and smoke was billowing from the garage when crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene. Seventeen firefighters from Halls 1, 4 and 6 were at the blaze.

“Fire crews set up a defensive fire attack to bring the fire under control, secured a water supply and extinguished the fire,” said Andy Brown, assistant fire chief. “The fire was confined to the garage, which suffered major fire and smoke damage.”

There were no firefighter or civilian injuries. The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

Emergency crews in Chilliwack had a busy day that day. This fire came after a shooting and an unrelated stabbing that morning.

