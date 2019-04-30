Garage broken into in Lone Butte

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 81 complaints and calls for service during the past week (April 23 to 29). Some highlights are as follows:

Tractor-trailer in the ditch

On April 28, police and emergency crews were called to a report of a tractor-trailer which had gone off Highway 97 and into the ditch near Maze Lake Road. Upon attendance, it was determined that the driver was uninjured. The tractor-trailer unit was damaged and had to remain in the ditch until heavy equipment recovery tow-trucks could attend. The investigation into the cause of this collision is continuing but speed and liquor consumption are not considered to be factors.

Impaired driving

On April 26, Cariboo-Chilcotin Traffic Services stopped a vehicle that was reportedly being operated without insurance on Canim-Hendrix Lake Road. The male driver displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered road-side and the result was a ‘fail.’ The male was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days. His out-of-Province driver’s license was also seized.

Occupants fled on foot

On April 24, 100 Mile RCMP were investigating a driving complaint at the 103 Mile subdivision when a vehicle approached, stopped and the three occupants fled on foot. One of the male suspects was apprehended and found to be in violation of the conditions of his undertaking from a previous charge. The 26-year-old male was arrested and held in custody for a further bail hearing.

Breach of conditions

On April 24, 100 Mile RCMP responded to a report of a male acting suspiciously near the Subway Restaurant in 100 Mile House. The male displayed symptoms of liquor consumption and was in care and control of a motor vehicle. The 38-year-old male was determined to be in breach of his release conditions stemming from several charges out of the Kelowna area. In addition to being arrested for these breaches, the male was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days. His next court appearance is May 7th in 100 Mile House.

Impaired driving

On April 16, 100 Mile RCMP were called about a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane while south-bound on Highway 97 near the 108 Mile Ranch. The vehicle then went off the road and into the ditch. The male driver was found at the scene. He displayed symptoms of liquor consumption. An approved screening device was administered at the scene and the result was a ‘fail.’ The male from Surrey was issued a 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition and his vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

CRIME STOPPERS TIPS OF THE WEEK

Stolen vehicles recovered

Two stolen vehicles were recovered south of 100 Mile this weekend. A Pontiac Vibe had been stolen from the Meadow Lake Road area near Clinton on April 26. This vehicle was located burnt near 100 Mile House. The other vehicle was a white GMC Silverado which had been reported stolen from the Barriere area on April 22.

Stolen motor and chainsaw

On April 23, unknown culprits entered an unlocked garage on Netherlands Road near Lone Butte and stole an older 6hp Evinrude outboard motor and an older Pioneer chainsaw. The amount of loss is not known at this time.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800- 222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.