Gang unit seizes weapons, cash during road checks following Kamloops homicides

The province’s gang enforcement team seized knives, axes, guns and $40,000 during a four-day road check that targeted 78 vehicles in Kamloops.
According to the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C., their gang unit was sent to Kamloops following two fatal gang-related shootings in January.
Police checked 132 people with street-level drug trade connections over the course of four days.
Officers seized four sets of brass knuckles, two spring-loaded knives, three machetes, eight axes, one butterfly knife, nine fixed-bladed knives, one can of pepper spray, four hatchets, nine folding knives, one magazine for a .22 caliber firearm, one box of .22 caliber ammunition, one empty pistol holster and one lock picking kit.
They also found $40,000 they believe was “directly tied to the drug trade,” as well as small amounts of cocaine, crystal meth and fentanyl.
|The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C seized weapons, cash and drugs following two Kamloops homicides. (CFSEU-BC)
