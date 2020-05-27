Early morning takedown in Kelowna. (Black Press Media)

Gang task force takes down two people in Kelowna

Two people were arrested Wednesday morning

  • May. 27, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

CFSEU-BC, a team that targets organized crime and gang activity, were the officers involved in Wednesday mornings takedown of two individuals in Kelowna.

———

Residents of The Flats II on Bedford Avenue woke to dogs barking and police yelling, about 8:45 a.m. Wednesday.

RCMP dressed in tactical gear and carrying guns, arrested two people in the courtyard of the building.

A man was tackled to the ground and arrested, while a woman was arrested a short time later. The woman is said to have lived in the building.

READ MORE: Motorbike crash on Glenmore Road

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: 1.2em; font-weight: bold; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 22px; white-space: pre;”>Daniel Taylor

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com

<div style="color: #808080

; font-family: arial, sans-serif; font-size: .9em; text-indent: 5px; line-height: 18px;”>Follow me on Twitter

Lake Country Calendar

Previous story
In-class instruction for Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools to resume June 1
Next story
Salmon River upgraded to flood watch, residents warned to protect property

Just Posted

Most Read